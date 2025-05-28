WWE confirms RAW and SmackDown to take place in one night

WWE is moving forward into one of its busiest summers in company history as the Endeavor era continues to bring significant success. The company's flagship show is several months into its Netflix era, and the blue brand is back on USA Network. Now, officials have booked both weekly shows for one big night next month.

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Saudi Arabia on June 27 for a special episode of SmackDown, followed by Night of Champions on Saturday, June 28. Both events are being held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The post-NOC RAW has been scheduled for June 30 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. However, no date for the blue brand show was previously announced for that week, which falls on July 4.

WWE will now tape both weekly shows on the same night, just two days after Night of Champions. The June 30 event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will be a double-taping, featuring a live RAW and SmackDown, which will air that Friday, July 4.

The change was likely made due to the company giving a day off for the Independence Day holiday in the United States. WWE has listed a start time of 5:30 pm for the June 30 show in Pittsburgh, and the arena has just made the announcement on X/Twitter.

"Breaking News: Our previously scheduled WWE Monday Night Raw will now include Friday Night SmackDown on June 30th right here in Pittsburgh! TWO SHOWS, ONE NIGHT! Get your tickets now!," wrote PPG Paints Arena with the graphic below.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for Friday

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, for Friday's SmackDown. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear live Bianca Belair returns for a homecoming Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

SmackDown will feature fallout from SNME 39 this week, as well as more Money in the Bank build. Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, and Nia Jax are also advertised to appear locally.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More