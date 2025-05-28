  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE confirms RAW and SmackDown to take place in one night

WWE confirms RAW and SmackDown to take place in one night

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 28, 2025 19:57 GMT
WWE Universe cheers the action at RAW and SmackDown
WWE Universe cheers the action at RAW and SmackDown (Photo credits: wwe.com)

WWE is moving forward into one of its busiest summers in company history as the Endeavor era continues to bring significant success. The company's flagship show is several months into its Netflix era, and the blue brand is back on USA Network. Now, officials have booked both weekly shows for one big night next month.

Ad

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Saudi Arabia on June 27 for a special episode of SmackDown, followed by Night of Champions on Saturday, June 28. Both events are being held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The post-NOC RAW has been scheduled for June 30 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. However, no date for the blue brand show was previously announced for that week, which falls on July 4.

WWE will now tape both weekly shows on the same night, just two days after Night of Champions. The June 30 event at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will be a double-taping, featuring a live RAW and SmackDown, which will air that Friday, July 4.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The change was likely made due to the company giving a day off for the Independence Day holiday in the United States. WWE has listed a start time of 5:30 pm for the June 30 show in Pittsburgh, and the arena has just made the announcement on X/Twitter.

"Breaking News: Our previously scheduled WWE Monday Night Raw will now include Friday Night SmackDown on June 30th right here in Pittsburgh! TWO SHOWS, ONE NIGHT! Get your tickets now!," wrote PPG Paints Arena with the graphic below.
Ad
Ad

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for Friday

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, for Friday's SmackDown. Below is the updated lineup:

  1. John Cena and Cody Rhodes will appear live
  2. Bianca Belair returns for a homecoming
  3. Women's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Nia Jax vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
  4. Men's Money in the Bank Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade
youtube-cover

SmackDown will feature fallout from SNME 39 this week, as well as more Money in the Bank build. Randy Orton, Tiffany Stratton, LA Knight, and Nia Jax are also advertised to appear locally.

About the author
Marc Middleton

Marc Middleton

Twitter icon

Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.

Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.

Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications