"People don’t keep their hands to themselves" - WWE referee breaks silence after The Wyatt Sicks cause destruction during the main event of SmackDown

WWE referee Aja Smith has opened up after The Wyatt Sicks caused destruction during the main event of SmackDown. Nikki Cross put her hands on the referee, leading to a DQ finish.Cross' stablemates Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis were in action against Andrade and Rey Fenix in the show's main event. Due to the interference, Andrade and Fenix emerged victorious via disqualification, but the WWE Tag Team Championships didn't change hands. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Instagram, Smith broke her silence after this week's SmackDown and took a subtle dig at Cross by stating that people can't keep their hands to themselves.&quot;Always an honor and a privilege to be trusted to officiate (and report for cutie🫡😘) in the main event. I’m so thankful just to be allowed to grow and progress in such amazing opportunities.❤️ Even when people don’t keep their hands to themselves…&quot; wrote Smith.Check out Smith's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the SmackDown tag teams brawling against one another on this week's show, Nick Aldis made a blockbuster announcement, confirming a six-way TLC Match for SummerSlam.The Wyatt Sicks will defend the titles against Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, The Street Profits, and Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix in the match.