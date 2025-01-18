"People don’t like me" - Major star reflects on potential WWE Royal Rumble return

A top star recently revealed his interest in returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble. This will mark his third stint with the company if he returns. However, WWE has yet to extend an offer.

AJ Francis (FKA Top Dolla) initially joined WWE in January 2020. He was released in November 2021. The star returned in August 2022 before being released again in September 2023. He joined TNA Wrestling in January 2024 and captured the TNA Digital Media Championship from Laredo Kid six months later. However, at the Slammiversary event on July 20, 2024, Francis lost his title to PCO in a brutal Montreal Street Fight.

During a recent appearance on the Gabby AF podcast, host Gabby LaSpisa addressed Matt Cardona's statement about receiving a massive pop if he appeared in the upcoming WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match. LaSpisa then suggested AJ Francis would also be met with a similarly enthusiastic response from the crowd if he showed up in the 30-man gimmick match.

Trending

The 34-year-old star acknowledged that his former Hit Row faction would likely receive a positive reception. However, the erstwhile Top Dolla said that he would not receive a big pop, claiming that people didn't like him.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"Maybe the Hit Row thing would get a big pop, but I think if I came back in the Rumble, people would be shocked, and it would reverberate everywhere online. But pop, I don’t think so. The reason I don’t think so is because people don’t like me. People don’t like me," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the full video below:

AJ Francis (FKA Top Dolla) pushes for Michael Cole to have a major role in WWE

Michael Cole currently serves as a commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Pat McAfee. However, AJ Francis has envisioned a different role for the legendary announcer.

On X (FKA Twitter), the 34-year-old suggested Michael Cole should become an on-screen general manager in 2025.

"Michael Cole for GM in 2025," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the former Hit Row member will make an appearance in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match as part of the ongoing working relationship between the Stamford-based company and TNA Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback