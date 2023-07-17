"People are all invested in The Bloodline and then you give them this" - Legend was not a fan of recent WWE match (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell wasn't very pleased with the United States Title match between Austin Theory and Sheamus from the July 7 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Theory defended his title against The Celtic Warrior in front of the sold-out Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown. While the match was entertaining, Sheamus fell short of winning again due to Pretty Deadly's interference, which allowed Austin Theory to roll up the veteran performer to retain his title.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinions on the championship bout. He didn't think Sheamus and Theory had great chemistry and added that the match especially paled in comparison when pitted against a segment like the Trial of Roman Reigns on the same show.

"Those guys [Sheamus and Austin Theory], to me, don't have chemistry for some reason. I'm just not feeling it. And then that finish is...It was such a great Bloodline story and I hate to throw cold water on it by saying that it sucked, but that [Sheamus-Theory match] sucked. People are all invested in The Bloodline, and then you give them this. I mean, it didn't hurt nothing but it did not accent the show. I don't want to be negative but it was the sh**s," said Mantell. [1:41 - 2:28]

Dutch Mantell was a fan of the Trial of Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the enticing Trial of Roman Reigns segment from SmackDown.

The former WWE manager believes that despite being a long segment, it had the viewers captivated for its entire running time. Mantell also pointed out all the members of The Bloodline saga have grown to be extremely over with the fans.

"That segment, the Trial of Roman Reigns, that was a long segment. But I will give WWE credit, the announcers laid out and let the characters tell the story. And you could tell the fans are really invested in this because they wanted Jey to take the Tribal bead. They wanted Solo to take it! So every one of these players in this segment are super, super over," said Dutch Mantell.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Roman Reigns accept Jey Uso's challenge for a shot at his Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The champion is set to be present on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to lay down the "rules of engagement" with Jey Uso.

