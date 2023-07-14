Former WWE manager is a big fan of The Bloodline storyline, says all its members are "super over" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently lavished praise on the Trial of Roman Reigns segment from last week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline saga has captivated viewers for months, and its latest chapter was another knockout. The Head of the Table pretended to crown Jey Uso as the new Tribal Chief, only to quickly show his true colors. He and Solo Sikoa brutalized The Usos, especially Jimmy Uso, who was stretchered out in an ambulance.

Another key moment from the segment was when Sikoa teased wearing the red Lei himself before handing it back to Roman Reigns. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised WWE for giving ample time to the opening segment and giving all characters enough room to shine.

Furthermore, Mantell mentioned how fans were eager to see either Jey Uso or Solo Sikoa take away The Bloodline necklace for themselves.

"That segment, the Trial of Roman Reigns, that was a long segment. But I will give WWE credit, the announcers laid out and let the characters tell the story. And you could tell the fans are really invested in this because they wanted Jey to take the Tribal bead. They wanted Solo to take it! So every one of these players in this segment are super, super over," said Dutch Mantell. [ 1:09 - 1:55]

Will Rikishi get involved in The Bloodline saga in WWE?

Though he hasn't appeared on TV yet as part of The Bloodline story, Rikishi has been active on Twitter, subtly dropping hints at a potential arrival.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, when Bill Apter asked if fans could see him show up anytime soon, Rikishi refused to give a clear answer.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that."

It's safe to say the WWE legend showing up alongside Jey and Jimmy Uso would surely elicit a monstrous reaction from fans.

