"People have made a big deal out of that" - Sami Zayn hits back at critics after The Bloodline breaks character on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn and The Bloodline were part of an interesting segment this past week on WWE SmackDown where Zayn was able to force all members of his stable to break character.

It has since become a talked-about segment online, which has forced Zayn to address his critics as part of a recent interview with BT Sport.

The former Champion noted that the members of The Bloodline have real chemistry inside and outside the ring, which is why this kind of thing is possible.

“People have made a big deal out of that, about the fact that they’re seeing little chinks in the armor, but to be honest, the reason it’s standing out so much is that it reminds the fans that the performers are really having fun doing this. It’s something that they sometimes forget. We’re enjoying doing this too. There is a real life chemistry between myself and that whole family. We have always gotten along splendidly and it’s nice to see that the fans are appreciating getting a window into that a little bit." (H/T WrestleTalk)

While some have criticized the segment for breaking down in a serious moment, many fans have praised Zayn's role in The Bloodline. In fact, The Honorary Uce's recent segments with the group have surpassed many other videos in viewership on WWE's social media channels.

Sami Zayn will not be at WWE Crown Jewel

Sami Zayn has featured heavily on WWE TV over the past few weeks, so the fact that he won't be part of Crown Jewel is a major blow that the company will have to weather.

It's unclear how he will be written off WWE TV since The Usos and Roman Reigns are in action in Saudi Arabia, but given that the star is of Syrian descent, he won't be making the trip to the Middle East once again this year.

Zayn hasn't made the trip on any other occasion, so his Bloodline brothers will be expected to get the job done without him in their corner.

Do you think Sami Zayn is an expert at making his fellow superstars break character? Have your say in the comments section below...

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes