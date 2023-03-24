According to WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes should dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble after coming out at number 30 to secure his spot at WrestleMania 39. At the Show of Shows, he will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The wrestling world is divided over whether The American Nightmare should be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. The legendary Diamond Dallas Page had his say on the matter.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP mentioned that dethroning Reigns would be best for Rhodes because fans want to see him win to fulfill the legacy of his father, Dusty Rhodes, and the entire Rhodes family.

"People want to see him win. Not just for him, for his dad [Dusty Rhodes], for his family, and for his legacy. It's the best personal angle that wrestling has had in years, and it's not just a one-off. It could go multiple ways. So I always love to see how it shakes out; that's what I love to watch. I don't want to know anything. I want to come in there like a fan and see what shakes out," Page said. [11:11 - 11:56]

Check out the full interview below:

Diamond Dallas Page opened up on Roman Reigns breaking character due to Sami Zayn

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Roman Reigns breaking his heel character on live TV, which helped Sami Zayn reach the heights of his popularity during The Bloodline saga.

He revealed that the former Honorary Uce did not play a minor or insignificant role in The Bloodline story.

"I think the one and really enduring factor of Sami and you can catch Roman and you don't see it really that often. But you could see some of the things that Sami did, like made Roman break character and he would end up laughing," DDP said.

Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run with the Universal Title, with a reign that has amassed over 900 days. He has also been the undisputed world champion since WrestleMania last year.

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes will be able to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Cody could dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood? Sound off in the comments section below.

Fans can check out the official website of DDP Yoga, a fitness program that helps you remain in your best shape, both physically and mentally. Check out the website here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back here.

Poll : 0 votes