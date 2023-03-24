Roman Reigns breaking character and laughing helped WWE Superstar stand out, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently spoke about Roman Reigns breaking his heel character on television, which helped Sami Zayn stand out in the Bloodline storyline.

However, throughout Sami Zayn's journey in the heel faction, he made The Tribal Chief break character. There were multiple instances where Roman Reigns could be seen truly smiling during a confrontation or promo with Sami.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hall of Famer DDP was asked about Sami Zayn's compelling factor.

Page noted that Sami did not play a side or an invisible role in The Bloodline storyline; he played the lead role. Even though Zayn does not relate to Roman Reigns by blood, according to DDP, he proved to be a part of the family. The WWE Hall of Famer also highly appreciated every member of The Bloodline.

"I think the one and really enduring factor of Sami and you can catch Roman and you don't see it really that often. But you could see some of the things that Sami did, like made Roman break character and he would end up laughing. Like, 'Oh good, you b**tard, you got me on that,'" DDP said. [1:51 - 2:17]

Check out the full interview below:

Diamond Dallas Page praised Sami Zayn's work with the Roman Reigns family

According to DDP, the former Intercontinental Champion's persona attracted everyone. He referred to Zayn's personality as "infectious" because he was a crowd-puller.

During the same interview, Page shared a story about when he had a word with Sami Zayn at the 2023 Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer told Sami he loved what he was doing with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline faction.

"I think that really captivated the crowd, plus Sami has this infectious personality. I was at RAW 30th anniversary, and I was really looking for Sami to talk to, but I didn't see him. But then I was there at the Rumble, too, I came there to watch Cody in the Rumble and I got to pull Sami for a bit. We had a had a great talk and I wanted him to know how much I loved what he was doing with the whole Bloodline thing," DDP added. [2:18 - 2:59]

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Last time Roman Reigns said this was at Survivor Series after his meeting with Sami Zayn.. and we know how that went.

#WWE "I found the answers I was looking for."Last time Roman Reigns said this was at Survivor Series after his meeting with Sami Zayn.. and we know how that went. #WWE Raw "I found the answers I was looking for."Last time Roman Reigns said this was at Survivor Series after his meeting with Sami Zayn.. and we know how that went. 😬#WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/jsNpVWTSaW

Former Honorary Uce has had a rollercoaster ride with The Bloodline since the start, and now at WrestleMania 39, it will come to a full circle. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will battle The Usos at Mania' for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

What did you think of Sami's work within Roman Reigns' family? Sound off in the comments section below.

Fans can check out the official website of DDP Yoga, a fitness program that helps you remain in your best shape, both physically and mentally. Check out the website here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back here.

Poll : 0 votes