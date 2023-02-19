"People will be intrigued" - Veteran reacts to WWE's rumored WrestleMania 39 plan for Dominik Mysterio

With Elimination Chamber now out of the way, WWE has a massive task of filling up a two-night WrestleMania event where Dominik Mysterio is expected to feature in a long-awaited singles match. Rumors suggest WWE is setting up the young star for a clash against Rey Mysterio, and Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on the potential matchup.

From the day he made his WWE debut, Dominik Mysterio was expected to go up against his father, even though it has taken some time for the company to reach its intended destination. The 25-year-old star has thrived as a heel since joining The Judgment Day and has emerged as one of the most entertaining acts on TV.

Dominik's shenanigans have made it easy for the fans to jeer him, but all the momentum he has could mean nothing if WWE doesn't book him in a huge match.

WrestleMania is where storylines usually conclude, and WWE could have Dominik finally face his legendary dad at this year's mega show. Kurt Angle also felt Dominik vs. Rey was the right option, as the Olympic hero loved the storyline between the father and son duo.

The WWE Hall of Famer also briefly spoke about Dominik's new persona, as you can view below on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Yes, they are. I think they are going against each other, right? What a great story, you know, the kid turns on his dad. His dad is a hero; the kid's a cocky, arrogant little basta*d; he was a good kid at first, turned bad. I think the story is great. I think that's what they should go at WrestleMania. People will be intrigued by father vs. son." [From 24:00 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio went viral again recently after what he did on Valentine's Day

One of the best things about Dominik Mysterio's heel run has been his repeated attempts to spoil his family get-togethers. The young superstar has been involved in multiple taped segments of late where, along with Rhea Ripley, he has terrorized Rey Mysterio on auspicious occasions.

The most recent instance happened during Valentine's Day as The Judgment Day members interrupted Rey's date with his wife at a restaurant. Rey Mysterio avoided confrontation with his son as he left and allowed Dominik and Rhea to occupy the table.

The segment took a hilarious turn as Dominik was later forced to run away after he saw a couple of cops enter the restaurant.

WWE & AEW Rumors @WWEAEWRumors



For the third time, Judgement Day members, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, have attempted to spoil another holiday for Rey Mysterio, and wife Angie. #WWE posted on social media the latest angle over Valentine's Day dinner. In the video, Dominik and... For the third time, Judgement Day members, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, have attempted to spoil another holiday for Rey Mysterio, and wife Angie. #WWE posted on social media the latest angle over Valentine's Day dinner. In the video, Dominik and...https://t.co/zXoKeKdncN

Interestingly enough, there could also be some issues brewing between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio based on a moment from their Valentine's Day angle, and you can read more on that right here.

