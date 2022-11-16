Peoria Civic Center recently issued a statement regarding the recent fan incident that took place during a WWE Live event that involved Scarlett Bordeaux, Karrion Kross' wife, and manager.

During a recent WWE live event, Drew McIntyre went one-on-one against Karrion Kross with Scarlett in the latter's corner. One fan decided to take matters into her own hands and threw a drink at Bordeaux. The fan was quickly ejected from the building for her heinous actions.

After the event, Kross and Scarlett broke their silence on Twitter and mentioned the incident. Central Illinois Proud recently reported the incident, and the center from where the show took place issued a statement:

“We are aware of the incident that took place at the WWE event on Saturday, November 12. Fortunately, our Peoria Civic Center security team along with the Peoria Police quickly identified the individuals responsible and escorted them out of the building for the remainder of the show. While we were disappointed in the actions of a couple and the brief distraction they caused, over 4,000 enthusiastic WWE fans were treated to a very entertaining event.” [H/T - 411Mania]

PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. 😘

Fortunately, she was not physically injured during the fan altercation, and WWE has taken no particular action toward the fan.

Karrion Kross recently spoke about his and Scarlett's departure from WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been having the time of their lives ever since they returned to the company under new management. The duo have been booked quite strongly and have been feuding with Drew McIntyre since their return.

However, the couple were not happy with how things ended in their first run on the main roster. Speaking to The Sun, Kross spoke about how he and his wife felt at the time of their release from WWE:

"But I can tell you we were disappointed. But we were also relieved at the same time as well because we were not fulfilled artistically or creatively with what we were doing at the time and we thought, 'Hey, this is a new opportunity right now, being released to improve different aspects of our lives personally and professionally'."

It will be interesting to see what's next for the two as McIntyre formed an alliance with The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

