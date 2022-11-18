"Perfect setup to end the Bloodline" - Wrestling fans want Roman Reigns to drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to his faction member

Wrestling fans on social media have made it clear that they want to witness Roman Reigns reignite his feud with his faction member Jey Uso.

The Tribal Chief has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since WrestleMania 38. Whereas his Universal Title reign recently surpassed the 800-day mark.

However, fans have made it clear that they want to witness Jey end Reigns' historic title run. Twitter user @JustTalkWrestle initiated the conversation of the two Bloodline members running it back again.

In reaction, the majority of the fans were in favour of Jey beating his Tribal Chief. However, a few suggested that their feud should not involve the championships.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Brenden Harrison @BrendenHarriso9 @JustTalkWrestle I’m thinking at 2023 Royal Rumble Jey should Challenge Roman For the Titles @JustTalkWrestle I’m thinking at 2023 Royal Rumble Jey should Challenge Roman For the Titles

Robert Parrilla @RobertWWE4life @JustTalkWrestle Maybe in 2023 when Roman is not the champion anymore. This Feud will be personal. @JustTalkWrestle Maybe in 2023 when Roman is not the champion anymore. This Feud will be personal.

Born Sinner @09Dreamville @JustTalkWrestle Only when it's time for Jey to take the titles @JustTalkWrestle Only when it's time for Jey to take the titles

Ric Flair wants Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has beaten every single superstar who has stepped up to challenge him in the last two years. However, Cody Rhodes is one man who The Tribal Chief is yet to cross paths with.

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, The American Nightmare has been undefeated. Fans have also advocated for him to challenge Reigns for his title.

As it stands, Ric Flair also agrees with the WWE Universe. Speaking on the latest episode of To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy said that Dusty Rhodes missed one big chip in his career, which was never holding the WWE Championship.

Hence, his son Cody could potentially win the WWE Title and make history.

"I think the run that Roman's had is fantastic and by the way, he texted me today. I hope that Cody [Rhodes] gets a shot at it. You know, he said that it's a chip that his dad never had and that's the only chip that Dusty missed in his career was having the WWE Championship."

Rhodes is currently sidelined with an injury. His last match was against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell.

Who should beat Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes