Performance Center trainee Eric Bugenhagen confirms that WWE is conducting tests before tapings

This is a welcome step from the WWE whose handling of the situation hasn't really been up to the mark thus far.

Recent string of positive COVID-19 cases has put the future of WWE programming in jeopardy.

The Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is currently the venue for all WWE shows

The last few days have been rather worrying for both WWE and fans of the product. Reports of the company getting more than 30 positive COVID-19 tests are doing the rounds, while many popular names such as Renee Young and Kayla Braxton have already confirmed to have contracted the virus.

However, the latest piece of information to come out of the Performance Center – where all WWE shows are being taped right now – is rather positive.

WWE PC trainee Eric Bugenhagen took to Twitter and mentioned that the company has taken a positive step towards tackling the situation by conducting tests before tapings now.

We all get our brains poked to get tested before tapings now. When the test is negative, I feel ok taking my mask off for 10 seconds to convey some emotion for the sake of entertainment. Without facial expression, they might as well have mannequin dummies behind the plexiglass — Eric Bugenhagen (@rikbugez) June 30, 2020

Of late, WWE has been lining the Performance Center with trainees and other relatively lesser-known Superstars to provide a semblance of a crowd during the shows. Bugenhagen has been among the talent that has been utilized for this role as can be seen below.

Rising COVID cases startle WWE

The situation is rather grim in the state of Florida itself – the home to the WWE Performance Center – where the number of cases has spiked recently.

As such, the future of WWE programming is in jeopardy with last week's tapings of SmackDown being especially affected. There were noticeable absentees on both SmackDown last Friday and RAW this week, leading to speculation about the status of several WWE Superstars.

WWE's handling of the situation hasn't been the greatest by any means, but it's reassuring to see that Vince McMahon and co. have responded promptly to the crisis.