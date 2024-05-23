Perry Saturn reveals what he thinks of Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Perry Saturn recently gave his thoughts on former ECW owner and current WWE on-screen personality Paul Heyman.

Saturn wrestled for Heyman's ECW promotion between 1995 and 1997. The 57-year-old was part of a tag team called The Eliminators alongside John Kronus. They won the ECW World Tag Team Title three times before Saturn left the company to join WCW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Saturn reflected on his ECW stint and praised Heyman's leadership skills:

"I'm sad that me and John couldn't stay together. That's the first thing. I wish that I enjoyed my time in ECW more than I did, but with the desire to achieve the most you can, you know? Because ECW was the best time in my career. The guys were real special and stuff. Paul E. [Paul Heyman] was incredible at making all of us feel pride in what we did, which made us all work harder." [1:11 – 1:41]

On April 5, Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the start of WrestleMania XL weekend. Saturn added that while the 58-year-old was his favorite boss in the wrestling business, he was not necessarily his best:

"That's awesome, that's awesome, that's awesome," Saturn said, referencing Heyman's Hall of Fame induction. "Paul E. is by far my favorite boss. Maybe not my best boss, but my favorite boss. Because Paul E. was unorganized and I made more money other places, so you gotta go with money, right? Paul E. I think really cared where other bosses really cared about the dollar." [1:47 – 2:11]

Perry Saturn on other wrestlers' opinion of Paul Heyman

In the 1990s, Paul Heyman built ECW to such a level that fans viewed the promotion as a viable alternative to WCW and WWE. The company launched the careers of several big names, including The Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Taz.

Perry Saturn thinks most wrestlers respected Heyman due to his likeability and passion for ECW:

"I love Paul E. I never heard anybody say anything bad about him. I heard everybody get mad at him for about 20 seconds, and then they love him. You could walk up to Paul E. so mad, steam coming out your ears. A second later, you're hugging him and kissing him. It's just because he's such a great guy." [2:39 – 3:01]

After leaving ECW, Saturn worked for WCW for three years before wrestling for WWE between 2000 and 2002. He also had spells with NJPW and TNA Wrestling before retiring as a full-time in-ring competitor in 2004.

