"God forbid they just burn my contract" - Persia Pirotta recalls most worrying part about signing with WWE

Former NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (real-life Stephanie De Landre) recently spoke about her signing with WWE back in 2019 and how she was worried about staying healthy back in Australia.

Pirotta recently received her release from WWE in a string of NXT releases that also included Dakota Kai and Malcolm Bivens. Persia signed with the company three years ago and made her debut in 2021 as a friend of Indi Hartwell.

In an NXT storyline, Pirotta traveled from Australia for the wedding between Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, who was also recently released. Pirotta and Hartwell would then challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Following her release, Persia has opened up about her signing with WWE in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. She revealed that she initially signed her contract in 2019.

While under contract she was still doing independent shows while waiting for WWE to call her to the developmental brand. Pirotta added that she was worried about getting hurt during this time but also did not want to stop working to stay relevant.

“So I signed my contract in 2019. But I was still doing indies and doing all these things. I was in this really weird limbo of still wrestling back home to stay safe and to stay relevant. But at the same time I was being really careful. God forbid I get injured, you know what I mean? I was only wrestling people I really trusted and I felt comfortable with. But it was a really tough time because I had signed, but I couldn’t just put everything on hold and wrap myself in bubble wrap for two or three years or five years or God forbid they just burn my contract," Persia said. [H/T Fightful]

What was Persia Pirotta up to before her NXT release?

Prior to her release from the company, Persia Pirotta was involved in a storyline with Duke Hudson, Indi Hartwell, and Dexter Lumis.

Partnering with Hudson on-screen, Persia and her man would compete against the established on-screen couple of Hartwell and Lumis in an effort to prove who the most attractive couple was.

With both Lumis and Pirotta released, Hudson and Hartwell were seen backstage this week. Hudson went in for a kiss but was soundly rejected, possibly implying the end of the storyline.

What do you think about Persia Pirotta's comments? You can share your thoughts in the comments below.

