Person behind Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 31 cash-in revealed

Seth Rollins has revealed whose idea it was for him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract in the main event of WrestleMania 31.

Rollins won the MITB briefcase shortly after aligning himself with The Authority in 2014. He ultimately cashed it in at WrestleMania 31 during the main event match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. It ended up becoming a triple threat match, with Rollins pinning Reigns to become the new WWE Champion.

In an appearance on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Rollins revealed that it was he who came up with the idea of cashing in at WrestleMania 31. He discussed it with Cesaro, who was his travel partner at the time.

"I had the idea to do the cash-in a couple of months before WrestleMania. So probably January (2015), December (2014)," Rollins said. "I'm riding in the car with Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli, and we're booking the territory as we do, and I've got these ideas and I'm running them by him. He's got his ideas, and we're just trying to come up with some stuff, and it seemed like a good idea, but I had to find the right time to put the bug in somebody's ear." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Seth Rollins also revealed that he was informed about his idea getting approved midway through WrestleMania 31. He had already lost to Randy Orton earlier in the event, so he was unsure until his entrance theme played that he would be winning the WWE Championship.

Seth Rollins to defend World Heavyweight Championship at NXT Gold Rush, Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest on last week's episode of RAW. Rollins wants to be a fighting champion, so he'll be putting his title on the line twice in the next month.

The Visionary will face Bron Breakker at NXT Gold Rush. It will be a historic matchup and is seen by many as one of the biggest matches in the brand's history.

And if Rollins successfully defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker, he'll be facing Finn Balor at Money in the Bank in London. The match was made official on Monday following Balor's challenge.

Rollins continues to be WWE's workhorse in a year full of drama and excitement. He was rightfully rewarded by winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Who do you think Seth Rollins should face next if he successfully defends his title against Bron Breakker and Finn Balor? Share your answers in the comments section below.

