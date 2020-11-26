Pete Dunne announced for tonight's ladder match against the Undisputed Era on NXT

The main event of tonight's edition of WWE NXT is scheduled to be a ladder match, where a member of the Undisputed Era will take on a member of Pat McAfee's stable. It will determine which team gains the advantage going into NXT Takeover: WarGames on Sunday, December 6th.

A short time ago, it was announced that Pete Dunne would be the man representing Team McAfee in tonight's main event. The member of the Undisputed Era is yet to be named, but there is a member of the group who has a long-standing history with Dunne in Roderick Strong. So, out of the four, he would make the most sense to compete in tonight's matchup.

Which team will get the advantage for WarGames tonight on NXT?

In addition to that explosive main event, NXT has announced the following segments that are also scheduled to be on tonight's broadcast:

Kevin Owens will host the KO Show with NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff

Rhea Ripley will address the NXT Universe after last week's loss to Io Shirai

KUSHIDA vs. Timothy Thatcher

Ember Moon goes one-on-one with Candice LeRae

Speaking of Candice LeRae, both she and Shotzi Blackheart will need to get busy building their WarGames teams tonight on NXT. They will be the team captains of the women's WarGames event at TakeOver.

LeRae teased her team last week by implying that Indi Hartwell, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai would be joining, but it has yet to be confirmed. For Blackhart, there is no real indication to the team members she will select.

However, if recent episodes of NXT are any indication, it seems that Toni Storm, Ember Moon, and Rhea Ripley would all be in the running to join her WarGames team.

WWE NXT airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on the USA Network.