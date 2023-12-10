Pete Dunne breaks silence after major announcement featuring released WWE star

WWE Superstar Pete Dunne, also known as Butch, recently broke his silence after a major announcement featuring released Stamford-based promotion star Trent Seven.

Seven and Dunne have a long history together as both stars were part of a faction called British Strong Style, alongside Tyler Bate, before joining WWE. Trent signed a contract with the Stamford based promotion in 2017 which allowed him to continue taking bookings for independent promotions as well.

Trent Seven debuted on the developmental brand in February 2017, and after a while, reformed his faction alongside Butch and Bate. However, the 42-year-old was released by the company on August 18, 2022. After that, he debuted in AEW, but ended up joining IMPACT Wrestling in 2023.

IMPACT recently announced that Seven had signed a contract with TNA Wrestling. Dunne was quick to notice this, and reacted to his former teammate's signing.

"BSS [British Strong Style] movements probably," Pete Dunne tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Bill Apter said he likes WWE Superstar Pete Dunne's anger and spunkiness

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter said that he likes Pete Dunne's furious attitude in the ring, and believes he should be a singles superstar.

"Well, I think that he should have been alone a long time ago when he was just working under the Pete Dunne name. He has that furious attitude that I really like, that anger and spunkiness in the ring. I don't know where they are going to go with him because, you know, Pretty Deadly, I'm not overly impressed with their out-of-ring personalities. They don't come across as tough enough guys to me," Bill Apter said.

Amid Sheamus' current absence from television, his Brawling Brutes teammates Butch and Ridge Holland haven't been on the same page recently. It remains to be seen if Dunne will leave the faction and go on a singles run or not.

