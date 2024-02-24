Pete Dunne breaks silence after seemingly injuring top star at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event was full of surprises as superstars returned to Australia for the first time in several years. Meanwhile, Pete Dunne broke silence after he seemingly injured a top star during their match in Perth.

The superstar in question is Finn Balor. Earlier this year, Pete Dunne retired his previous gimmick on the main roster after he aligned with Tyler Bate. The two created 'New Catch Republic' after becoming the number one contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles currently held by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Unfortunately, Dunne and Bate lost the title match in Perth against The Judgment Day. After the match, Pete Dunne broke the silence by reacting to a picture of Balor, who seemingly got injured during the finish of the match, with an emoji:

The nature of the injury is currently unknown. However, Dunne did work on Balor and Priest's fingers during the match. Hence, he reacted to the possible injury.

How did Finn Balor get injured during his match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

WWE's Elimination Chamber 2024 was the first major premium live event in Perth and the first in Australia since Super Show Down 2018. The card was stacked and featured home country heroes at the show as well.

During the show, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the New Catch Republic's Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

After a thrilling contest between the two teams, Balor and Priest came out on top. However, it was during the final moments of the match when The Prince seemingly injured his thumb after landing awkwardly while hitting the Coup de Grace on The Bruiserweight.

While Pete Dunne reacted to it and seemingly took some credit, it's unlikely that the injury will keep Balor out for a while ahead of WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see which team challenges The Judgment Day for the titles.

What are your thoughts on Elimination Chamber 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.