Pete Dunne reacts to viral picture featuring WWE, NXT, AEW and TNA stars

WWE Superstar Pete Dunne, also known as Butch, recently reacted to a throwback picture of himself with other wrestling stars.

Recently-signed TNA star Trent Seven celebrated Eddie Kingston's birthday by sharing a throwback picture. The image featured Kingston, Seven, and the latter's ex-British Strong Style stablemates, current NXT star Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne/Butch.

The faction had a solid run on NXT television, reaching its peak in 2018 when Bate and Seven clinched the Tag Team Championship for the brand, while Dunne held the NXT UK Title. The group disbanded when Seven was released by the company last year.

Dunne has now reacted to the viral photograph by sharing it on his Instagram story, writing "Kinghouse" and tagging Eddie Kingston.

Bill Apter likes WWE Superstar Pete Dunne's in-ring personality

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter admired Butch's fiery demeanor and passion in the ring.

He suggested that Butch should consider stepping away from The Brawling Brutes to embark on a solo career as Pete Dunne and establish himself as a standout star.

"Well, I think that he should have been alone a long time ago when he was just working under the Pete Dunne name. He has that furious attitude that I really like, that anger and spunkiness in the ring. I don't know where they are going to go with him because, you know, Pretty Deadly, I'm not overly impressed with their out-of-ring personalities. They don't come across as tough enough guys to me," Bill Apter said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the Bruiserweight.

