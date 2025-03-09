Pete Dunne shows off impressive body transformation ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE journey of Pete Dunne started with his training at the age of 12 in 2006. The Birmingham native debuted for World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2017, and has come a long way from the superstar that became the second-ever NXT UK Champion. Dunne is going viral after updating fans on his physical transformation.

Ad

The Bruiserweight has been occupied on WWE RAW as of late with two superstars who are rising the ranks with momentum: Penta and Ludwig Kaiser. After a turbulent year, Dunne is looking to bounce back with his own return to the top on The Road to WrestleMania 41, as he still has never held a main roster title.

Dunne took to his Instagram story today to provide a photo update from his latest physical transformation. Most recently billed at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds, the 31-year-old captioned the photo by tagging Progress365, an online fitness coach and personal trainer based in Australia.

Ad

Trending

Pete Dunne shows off body transformation [Photo Credit: Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story]

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Dunne's most recent match came last week at the WWE Main Event tapings. He defeated Cruz Del Toro in just over five minutes in their first-ever singles bout against each other.

Ad

Pete Dunne looking to snap WWE RAW streak

Pete Dunne is currently going through a losing streak on RAW. The British superstar has not won a red brand match in 119 days.

Dunne defeated Kofi Kingston on the November 11 episode of RAW last year, but then closed 2024 with a loss to R-Truth. He began 2025 with a loss to Penta, and then lost their rematch a month later. The following week, Dunne competed in a Triple Threat bout with Penta and winner Ludwig Kaiser to extend the losing streak.

Ad

While Dunne is on a RAW losing streak, he has won three matches on Main Event. After losing to Otis in early December, Dunne closed the year with a win over Dragon Lee. Since 2025 began, Pete has secured Main Event wins over Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback