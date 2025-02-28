Ludwig Kaiser reveals new gimmick ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

The WWE Universe has backed Ludwig Kaiser more than ever as of late. Michael Cole and others believe the German grappler is in line for a major year. The 34-year-old seems to be welcoming the fan support as he's just played off a viral trend to keep the momentum going ahead of Elimination Chamber.

The A-Plus Specimen is still aligned with his Imperium stablemate, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. However, Kaiser is breaking out into his own as the RAW Netflix era moves forward. One theory is that attention to Kaiser's real-life relationship with Tiffany Stratton is doing him a few favors. The former wXw Champion and the WWE Women's Champion have seen the spotlight for various happenings lately, and fan admiration for the German appears to be growing.

The Kaiser Strut is a result of Ludwig's increased support from wrestling fans. The 34-year-old has received praise for his unique entrance and microphone presence for some time, but recent upgrades have dubbed the spectacle 'The Kaiser Strut.' Ludwig took to Instagram today to invite fans to strut with him as he adopts this latest gimmick into his persona.

"Strut with the Kaiser 👑 #LK #WWERAW #RawOnNetflix #LudwigKaiser #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," Ludwig Kaiser wrote with the video below.

Kaiser and Stratton have gone viral for their relationship several times in recent weeks after maintaining a certain level of privacy for some time. WWE Games recently touted how the real-life pair can team up for Mixed Match Challenge action in the upcoming 2K25 game.

Ludwig Kaiser lands major WWE RAW upset

Ludwig Kaiser has been engaged in a feud with Penta and Pete Dunne on RAW lately. The heat picked up on Monday's RAW episode with the Triple Threat clash.

Fans have praised the nine-minute bout in a major way. The finish saw Kaiser break up the Penta Driver, then pin Dunne with a DDT to secure what may be the biggest win of his career so far. Michael Cole predicted this could be the year for the Imperium member.

Monday's RAW marked Kaiser's first red brand win since beating Bron Breakker by DQ on November 25. Before that, his last televised singles win was another DQ win over Bron on June 24, but he did defeat Sheamus by pinfall on June 3 last year.

