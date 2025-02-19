Logan Paul clears up situation with Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser; blames WWE official for drama

Logan Paul is blaming another legendary WWE official for his ongoing debacle with Tiffany Stratton and Ludwig Kaiser. The PRIME boss's recent antics caused a stir with the real-life WWE couple, and now he's fueling the drama with new accusations. Paul opened up to a veteran about what happened with Tiffany and Ludwig and who's to blame.

Ad

The Blonde Bombshell and The A-Plus Specimen went public as an item in 2022. Stratton and Kaiser have discussed the relationship, but they have maintained a strong level of privacy until the spotlight grew in recent weeks with additional interviews and a public situation with the YouTuber-turned-Superstar from Cleveland. Paul made a backstage proposal after Stratton's title win in mid-January but denied he was flirting when teased by Michael Hayes, who works as a senior producer and Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking. Ludwig later confronted Logan backstage at RAW after hearing him claim Tiffany was the one flirting. Stratton has denied the accusation.

Ad

Trending

The Maverick just accused the WWE Women's Champion of canceling an IMPAULSIVE interview at the last minute. Logan addressed the matter with Michael Cole, who allegedly was the replacement for Stratton's canceled interview. Logan and co-host Mike Majlak accused Tiffany of big-timing the show and tried to change the subject, but Cole wanted to talk more about the backstage drama he saw go viral.

"This is the dumbest narrative that... bro. [sighs] I don't even want to feed it. Michael Hayes is the one who started this. [Cole: of course he is!] Bro, I was just telling Tiffany, like a good peer, 'If you ever need advice on how to be a good wrestler or like anything...' I know she's the Women's Champion, but I'm the champion of everything, so I was just like, 'Yo if you want to learn how to do a good moonsault better, a Frogsplash, I can help you,'" Logan Paul said. [From 2:45 to 3:14]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The Ultimate Influencer continued with more details. He also dismissed Cole's idea of a rivalry with Kaiser, adding that the Imperium member and everyone in WWE are peanuts compared to him. Cole predicted the line would go over well with Kaiser.

"And Michael Cole came up to me... or Michael Hayes, sorry. You're Michael Cole. [they all agree it was a long night] He was like, 'Busted... you were flirting with Tiffany!' And I'm like, 'Michael, I'm just being a friendly guy!' And then Ludwig took it wrong and then tried to attack me backstage with a chair because I was flirting with his girl, or so he thought. I'm not here to cause drama, bro. I don't want any problems. I'm here to win," Logan Paul said. [From 3:15 to 3:38]

Ad

Ad

Stratton and Kaiser have been in a relationship since May 2022. Paul and Nina Agdal began dating that same month. The Danish model said yes when Logan proposed marriage in July 2023, and they welcomed a daughter last September.

Logan Paul set for WWE Elimination Chamber

The 15th WWE Elimination Chamber event will take place on Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae and Nia Jax

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Women's Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez Men's Elimination Chamber: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins

Ad

WWE Elimination Chamber will air live at 7 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. The PLE is sponsored by Fortnite OG and Nissin's Hot & Spicy Fire Wok.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcriptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback