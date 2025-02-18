Tiffany Stratton allegedly cancels major appearance alongside male WWE star; it's not Ludwig Kaiser

Tiffany Stratton has been on top for the past year. She cashed in her Ms. Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax, capturing the WWE Women’s Championship on January 3, 2025, and is now heading to WrestleMania 41. This year's Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, chose to face her at the Show of Shows.

Recently, Logan Paul posted a trailer for his new episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast with Michael Cole on his social media accounts. The trailer features intriguing snippets of their conversation. During the discussion, Michael Cole offered to appear on Logan Paul's podcast at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The former United States Champion jokingly mentioned that their collaboration came together because Tiffany Stratton canceled on them.

Paul explained that she was allegedly scheduled to appear on the podcast but 'declined' at the last moment, apparently opening the spot for Cole.

"Do you wanna know why it happened so quick? Tiffy Time canceled on us," Logan said.

Tiffany Stratton reacts to accusations of flirting with Logan Paul

The Maverick and The Buff Barbie briefly interacted during RAW’s debut on Netflix. Later, WWE Vice President of Creative Writing and Booking Michael Hayes teased Logan Paul for allegedly flirting with Tiffany Stratton. However, the YouTube sensation denied it.

While speaking on Grind City Wrestling, Stratton addressed Paul’s accusations, stating that she never flirted with him. The WWE Women’s Champion also emphasized that she is superior to Logan.

“I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him. No, no, I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I'm much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that but I definitely think that I'm better and I'm nothing like you Logan Paul. [You do have a championship on your shoulder and he does not.] Exactly, my point," Stratton said.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Paul and Stratton in the coming months.

