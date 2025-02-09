Tiffany Stratton responds to engaged ex-WWE champion who accused her of flirting with him backstage

A top RAW star has accused WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton of flirting with him. The 25-year-old recently responded to these allegations.

Logan Paul and The Buff Barbie had a brief conversation backstage at RAW's debut episode on Netflix. WWE Vice President of Creative Writing & Booking Michael Hayes later teased Paul for allegedly hitting on the Women's Champion. However, the YouTuber denied it.

Nevertheless, Stratton's real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was seen chasing the 29-year-old backstage. In another backstage clip, the former United States Champion complained to R-Truth about Kaiser attacking him, claiming that Tiffy Time was the one who flirted with him.

In a recent interview with Grind City Wrestling, Stratton responded to Paul's accusations and stated that she never flirted with him. The Buff Barbie also said that she is much better than The Maverick:

"I think I heard him say that I was flirting with him. No, no, no, no, no, no, I was not flirting with him. The man came up to me and he told me he could teach me a little something because he sees himself in me, which is complete BS. I feel like I'm much better than Logan Paul. He may have all his fancy camera crews and his fancy moves and stuff like that but I definitely think that I'm better and I'm nothing like you Logan Paul. [You do have a championship on your shoulder and he does not.] Exactly, my point," she said. [From 06:53 to 07:26]

Tiffany Stratton has been dating WWE star Ludwig Kaiser since 2022

Logan Paul is currently engaged to Danish model Nina Agdal. The couple's relationship started in 2022. That same year, Tiffany Stratton began dating fellow WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser. They will celebrate their third anniversary this May.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Tiffy revealed how her relationship with Kaiser started:

"We kind of always knew of each other because we both were at the Performance Center. One day, he was out, and it was my birthday weekend, and I was out, and we actually played rock, paper, scissors, and the loser had to ask the person on the date. So he lost, and he had to ask me on the date. [What was your first date?] Kres Steakhouse in Orlando," she said. [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Unlike most couples on WWE's main roster, Stratton and Kaiser are not on the same brand. While Stratton competes on SmackDown, her boyfriend is active on RAW.

