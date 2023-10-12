When and how did Logan Paul meet fiancée Nina Agdal? Exploring their relationship amid lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is two days away from facing Dillon Danis in the co-headliner of MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card. For Danis, the boxing match marks his official return to combat sports. However, for Paul, it is a far more personal affair, as it will be his chance to avenge his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

From the day of the bout announcement until now, Agdal has been victimized by Danis, who has engaged in a widespread spear campaign against her. He has shared countless images and videos, some doctored, of her on social media, showing her in the company of previous romantic partners.

But what of her current romantic partner? How did she and Logan Paul even meet? According to an interview she had with the Daily Front Row, the pair met an event in New York City last year. The exact date of their fateful encounter has never been divulged, but there have been hints.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary back in May 17. Surprisingly, it was not Logan Paul who approached Nina Agdal. Instead, she invited him to have drinks with her upon spotting him at the venue where they first crossed paths.

Later, this year on July 9, Paul and Agdal announced their engagement on Instagram. Unfortunately, the couple's peace of mind has been disrupted by the relentless online harassment from Dillon Danis, who has since been sued by Nina Agdal. In fact, Agdal went as far as filing a restraining order against Danis.

What is Logan Paul's boxing record?

While Logan Paul has achieved tremendous success in the scripted world of pro-wrestling, he hasn't been as fortunate inside the squared circle of boxing. He is still searching for his first win. Thus far, he has taken part in three different boxing matches: an amateur one, a professional one, and an exhibition.

His first bout, an amateur boxing match with KSI, ended in a draw. The pair's subsequent boxing match, however, was a professional bout, and ended with a split-decision win in KSI's favor. Meanwhile, his most recent clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr. was an exhibition bout.