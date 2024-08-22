WWE Universe names two surprising second generation stars as the future of the business

The WWE Universe seemingly believes the future of the pro wrestling industry is bright. Fans were recently polled on the future of WWE, and some of their responses may come as a surprise. The remarks on two second-generational superstars are especially telling for the future.

World Wrestling Entertainment has around 200 superstars on the roster. This includes RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and free agents, but no NIL athletes. NXT features up-and-coming standouts like Ethan Page, Lola Vice, Tony D'Angelo, Stephanie Vaquer, and Trick Williams. A few main-roster rising standouts include Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton, The Creed Brothers, Dragon Lee, and The Unholy Union.

The official WWE account on X posed a question to fans today - Who is the future of WWE? After eight hours of reactions, there have been more than 3,000 responses with more than 1,000 reactions via re-post, plus 5,000 likes and over 1.2 million views.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The male superstars who received the most votes from the WWE Universe were by far two second-generation superstars - current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker and Dominik Mysterio. Many fans seemed to agree on Austin Theory, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Ilja Dragunov.

Check out a few of those reactions below:

Expand Tweet

"Dirty Dom will be in the same conversation as Cena and Reigns when all is said and done. Mark my words," commented a fan.

"Breaker, Dom, Theory, Williams 4 pillars of the future?," asked one fan.

There were also a good amount of votes for names like Joe Hendry, Gunther, Grayson Waller, Roman Reigns and other Bloodline members, Carmelo Hayes, Finn Balor, Pete Dunne, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Ludwig Kaiser, Bronson Reed, Bo Dallas and other Wyatt Sicks members, Ethan Page, and honorable mentions to MJF, Ricky Starks, The Von Erichs, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Hook, and Vince McMahon.

The female superstars picked by the WWE Universe more than the others include NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and 2024 Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, with Sol Ruca, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, and Cora Jade right behind.

A few of those reactions can be seen below:

"Rhea Ripley but y'all let her lose at SummerSlam 2023," wrote one fan.

"Bron Breakker. Rhea Ripley. Oba Femi. Roxanne Perez. All currently 27 years old or younger," commented another fan.

Expand Tweet

Fans had strong support for other female superstars such as Karmen Petrovic, Liv Morgan, IYO SKY, Giulia, Jacy Jayne, Nia Jax, Jade Cargill, Billie Starkz, Bianca Belair, Lyra Valkyria, and Jaida Parker. Honorable mentions in the women's division go to Tatum Paxley, Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, Izzi Dame, and KiLynn King.

WWE to determine new challenger for Bron Breakker

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to determine the new #1 contender to the Intercontinental Championship. The winner of the tournament will earn a title match against Bron Breakker.

A tournament to determine Breakker's next challenger will begin on RAW. Officials have been quiet on details, but they could do the title match in September, unless they save it for Bad Blood on October 5.

"The tournament to determine the No. 1 Contender to the Intercontinental Championship will begin on the Aug. 26 episode of Monday Night RAW. Bron Breakker has proven to be a dominant champion, most recently defeating Sami Zayn in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match on RAW to retain his title. Stay tuned to WWE social media channels to see which matches and which superstars will be competing," WWE wrote.

Breakker captured the title from Sami Zayn at SummerSlam on August 3. His first and only televised title defense came on August 12 as he retained over Zayn in a Two Out of Three Falls Match. The tournament winner will likely be his second challenger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback