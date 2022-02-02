Pete Dunne challenges Tony Di'Angelo to cage match on NXT

The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne has laid out a challenge to his current rival Tony Di'Angelo on NXT 2.0.

On the latest episode of WWE's developmental show, Dunne appeared in a vignette where he addressed the recent feud between he and Di'Angelo.

Video footage then showed the recent back-and-forth encounters between the two men, some of which involved weapons like a crowbar and a cricket bat.

The former NXT UK Champion then spoke of his proficiency with weapons and laid down the challenge to Tony for a confrontation inside a steel cage.

"So Tony, tell me, how'd you wanna do this? I say we settle it where it all started. Inside a steel cage." Dunne said. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Dunne lost a crowbar on a pole match to Tony Di'Angelo on NXT back in early January, which led to a fake funeral segment held for Dunne by Di'Angelo.

Shortly after, Dunne would return to NXT TV and interrupt a match between Di'Angelo and Cameron Grimes, hitting the former in the hand with a cricket bat.

Pete Dunne could be set for a main roster call-up.

In January, reports suggested that Pete Dunne may be leaving NXT for WWE's main roster.

These reports gained credibility when it was confirmed that Dunne was backstage at recent SmackDown tapings.

At the tapings, Dunne worked dark matches and recorded some in-ring content for episodes of Main Event. He has worked against the likes of former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who also looks set for a main roster run.

A loss at the hands of Tony Di'Angelo in a cage match could see speculation of Dunne's main roster arrival run rampant once again.

Who do you think will win the steel cage match between Dunne and Di'Angelo? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

