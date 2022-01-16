Update on the WWE status of Tommaso Ciampa & Pete Dunne

Tommaso Ciampa and former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne are still listed as members of the developmental brand within WWE, PWInsider has reported.

Ciampa and Dunne have been a part of the former black and gold brand since 2015 and 2017 respectively. Their future within the company has been the subject of speculation since the show was rebranded to NXT 2.0. This is especially because so many of their peers from the previous era have parted ways with the company.

Rumors of main roster call-ups for both men recently circulated, after the pair worked a dark match against each other before the latest episode of SmackDown.

Dunne and Ciampa also wrestled individual matches on a recent taping of Main Event.

Tommaso Ciampa & Pete Dunne haven’t had it easy on NXT 2.0

The two stars have had a difficult start to 2022 on NXT. Tommaso Ciampa lost his NXT Championship to Bron Breakker on the New Year’s Evil edition of NXT, Meanwhile, Pete Dunne came up short in a “crowbar on a pole” match against Tony D’Angelo on the January 12th edition of NXT 2.0.

Both men were an integral part of NXT’s previous era, and have been involved in some of the brand’s greatest moments. Tommaso Ciampa is known for his singles heel work and his tag team work with DIY partner, Johnny Gargano. Meanwhile, Dunne is well-established for his record-setting NXT UK Championship reign.

With the Royal Rumble fast approaching, fans would be delighted to see either of the men appear as surprise entries.

