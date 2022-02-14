WWE personality details disappointment in the company's booking of Big E

It's becoming difficult at this point to find someone who totally approves of how WWE has treated Big E over the last few months.

The New Day powerhouse won his first WWE Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank against Bobby Lashley in September 2021. He would hold the world title for the remainder of the year until losing it to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 premium live event.

On the latest episode of Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, WWE personality Peter Rosenberg joined the show to talk about a variety of subjects. When asked about how Big E has been treated on WWE programming as of late, Rosenberg didn't hold back on his thoughts.

"When he won the title, and I told him this the other day," Peter Rosenberg began. "I admitted this to him, 'I was in this awkward position of when you won the title, everyone was so hyped up, and I didn’t like the way you got it. I didn’t think it made sense. I thought it was really rushed.' They were just one night like, 'Big E is cashing in tonight.' It was promoted and here’s the time. They literally ran a commercial break between him cashing in and the match. Can you do any more to suspend any sort of disbelief about what the cash in is?"

Rosenberg believes that WWE has no real plans for Big E

Rosenberg believes WWE had no long-term story in mind after big E won the WWE Championship, pointing to his quick exit from the Men's 2022 Royal Rumble match as an example.

"The funny thing is, all these 'smart wrestling fans', they’re all like, 'We know wrestling so well,' but when someone wins a title, they think that’s the only thing that matters," Peter Rosenberg continued. "But how they get the title, and what happens once they have the title, is more important for their long term story. As you saw with the way Big E was tossed from The Rumble, they obviously at this moment don’t have any real plans. That’s how it felt to me."

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Man, y’all show me so much love & I’m deeply grateful. Thank you for positively shaping my life. Man, y’all show me so much love & I’m deeply grateful. Thank you for positively shaping my life.

What do you make of Rosenberg's comments? Do you agree with him regarding Big E's WWE Championship reign? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this interview.

