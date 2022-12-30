Royal Rumble is an exciting time to be a WWE fan. Not only does the 30-person match determine the company's trajectory for WrestleMania, but the match also houses several returns and surprise entrants. A petition for a Hall of Famer, Bushwacker Luke, to enter the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble match has been launched.

The Bushwackers were a comedic tag team in WWF/E back in 1980s-90s. Bushwacker Butch and Luke would walk in comedically exaggerated stances and lick the heads of fans. Today, they are regarded as one of the first comedy gimmicks in the company's history.

A petition was recently launched on change.org, demanding that 75-year old Luke should be entered into the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The petition already has over 200 signatures. The description of the petition reads as follows:

"Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently stated that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome."

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik RESPECT THE BUSHWACKER LUKE WILLIAMS RESPECT THE BUSHWACKER LUKE WILLIAMS

Bushwacker Luke's most iconic WWE moment came at the 1991 Royal Rumble match, where he was eliminated within four seconds. This record stood for years and was the first time this statistic was recorded.

Another WWE Hall of Famer publically calls for Triple H to include him in 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently publicly called for a spot in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

This year's Rumble will be the first completely overseen by the new regime with Triple H as the Head of Creative. It is now his turn to book this iconic match type.

Excitment for Rumble matches generally comes from the idea of surprise entrants. Superstars from the past and those returning from injury, converge upon the 30-person match. The excitement for this year is even more on a high, as it is the first such match not booked by Vince McMahon.

NXT commentator and two-time Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared some pictures of himself wrestling for his Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion. The 57-year old looks in amazing shape. In the caption, he claimed that he had to be involved with the 2023 Royal Rumble.

"Ready for the Rumble. Just need that invite. #StillGotIt," Booker T said in a tweet.

Royal Rumble 2023 is sure to pull some surprises out of the hat come the Royal Rumble. Could one of these surprises be Booker T?

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

