On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, both Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke got injured. As a result, WWE official Adam Pearce announced that Rose and Brooke won't be able to compete this Sunday on Survivor Series and hence announced Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans as their replacements.

Mandy Rose, who actually suffered a legitimate injury last week on RAW during a spot with Nia Jax was written off from her Survivor Series spot by Shayna Baszler tonight on RAW during a six-woman tag-team match. Later in the night, when Rose's tag partner Dana Brooke went on to check on her well-being, she was taken out by RETRIBUTION's Reckoning with a blindside attack.

What does it mean for Team RAW at Survivor Series?

Even when Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke was a part of Team RAW, they were always at odds with the other two members - the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler who think of themselves as the captains for the team. Even their other teammate Lana was put through the table for the ninth time by Jax on this week's RAW.

There's no doubt that there is no sense of unity within the Women's Team on RAW and at this point, things look really difficult for them to even after Royce and Evans got added to their ranks. If they don't manage to sort out their problems, come Survivor Series, they might get bested by the SmackDown Women's Team who already have Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, and Liv Morgan on their team and all three of them seem to be on very good terms.

Guess we'll just have to wait till Sunday, November 22nd to know which women's team will walk out as the victor.