Mandy Rose suffers a legitimate injury during a spot with Nia Jax on RAW

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were the central focus of the RAW Women's division on this week's episode. Jax was booked in a singles match with Asuka, and as expected, Shayna Baszler interfered and kicked Asuka in the back when the Champion had Jax in the Asuka Lock.

A chaotic brawl broke out after the match as Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and, Lana also hit the ring to fight it out with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During the brawl, Nia Jax threw Mandy Rose out of the ring. Unfortunately for Rose, the Superstar seemed to have injured herself while going through the ropes.

Mandy Rose held her arm as the referee checked on her and provided her with the assistance to move towards the backstage area.

You can check out the spot in question below:

Hope Mandy Rose is ok. pic.twitter.com/w88goawMti — Jeff Cosetta (@JFree82) November 10, 2020

Nia Jax's history of allegedly injuring WWE Superstars

The spotlight will be back on Nia Jax following the incident as the former RAW Women's Champion has a sketchy history of legitimately injuring the Superstars she works with. Nia Jax has often been subjected to intense criticism for her unsafe in-ring work. However, the RAW Superstar has been vocal against her critics on social media, which has added to the heat against her.

However, we're still not sure who is at fault in this instance, as it could also be Mandy Rose's landing that could have caused the reported issue. It could all just be a freak accident.

As of this writing, we have no further updates on Mandy Rose's condition, and it doesn't seem like a serious injury. WWE would conduct the necessary checks on Mandy Rose, and we should receive an update on her rumored injury sooner rather than later.

Mandy Rose is currently scheduled to be a part of Team RAW in the traditional Women's 5-on-5 Elimination match at Survivor Series. The Red brand's team also includes Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, and Dana Brooke.

Survivor Series is scheduled to occur on November 22nd, and the WWE has one go-home episode of RAW before the PPV. We hope Mandy Rose isn't seriously injured as the company would then be forced to make a few unwanted last-minute changes ahead of the PPV.

We'll keep you updated on the developing story.