Peyton Royce reveals how she really feels about Billie Kay's work on SmackDown (Exclusive) 

It's no secret that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay share a stronger bond than that shared between colleagues. Royce and Kay went to high school together, and their pro wrestling careers grew simultaneously as they joined WWE in 2015.

The Australian duo has been a tag team for a long time, and the alliance finally abruptly ended on WWE TV in August last year.

Fans of The IIconics didn't expect WWE to pull the plug on the team, but that's exactly what happened on a RAW episode as the company wanted to push Peyton Royce as a singles Superstar.

Billie Kay was sent to SmackDown, where she has been a revelation as a comedic character.

During a recent SK Wrestling interview with Rick Ucchino, Peyton Royce opened up about Billie Kay's work following The IIconics split.

Royce believed that Billie Kay is thriving in her new role, and she even labeled her former tag team partner as a genius. Royce is delighted to see Kay get the recognition and TV time. However, Royce also added that WWE breaking up the IIconics tore her heart.

Here's what Peyton Royce had to say:

"She is absolutely thriving right now. She is an absolute genius, and I'm so happy for what she is doing on SmackDown Live. I don't know if I'll ever get over it. It was like such, it tore my heart apart, and I'm still trying to put those pieces back together."

I feel the exact same. My life partner ♥️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 27, 2021

Peyton Royce explained that she is still finding her footing without Billie Kay, and she is coming to grips with being without her long-time partner.

Instead of pushing Royce as a singles star, which was reportedly the intended plan, WWE paired her up with Lacey Evans on Monday Night RAW.

Peyton Royce is currently scheduled to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match, and she would surely want to win the match and book a spot in a lucrative title match at WrestleMania.

Royce also spoke about the upcoming PPV, her favorite Rumble moment, and much more during the SK Wrestling interview.

Make sure to check out PART ONE of SK Wrestling's conversation with Peyton Royce in the video above. PART TWO will be out on the SK Wrestling YouTube Channel on Thursday.