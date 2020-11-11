The WWE Universe is still trying to get used to a world where The IIconics are no longer a team, with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay not even on the same brand.

Several weeks back, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were unceremoniously split up after losing a match to The Riott Squad on Monday Night RAW. They were then moved to separate brands last month in the WWE Draft.

Rumors started surfacing that Vince McMahon is a big fan of Peyton Royce and that she was due for a major singles push. That hasn't come to fruition just yet for Peyton Royce. In fact, WWE has been teasing some form of an alliance with Lacey Evans in recent weeks.

The two even teamed together in a fatal four-way match last month. This has left the media and fans alike puzzled. Why split up an established team like The IIconics if you're just going to put Peyton Royce in a makeshift team with the Sassy Southern Belle?

The Twitter account for The Bump fanned the flames on Wednesday. They asked the WWE Universe what Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans' team name should be. Peyton Royce did not like The Bump throwing out that question one bit.

Peyton Royce will only team with Billie Kay

It's a bit of news that will likely be very welcomed by most die-hard fans of The IIconics. Peyton Royce says she and Lacey Evans are NOT a tag team. Taking it a step further, Royce said on Twitter that she will only be in a team with Billie Kay.

We are not a team.



I will only be in a tag team if it’s with Billie Kay. That’s it. The end. I’m dead serious. — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) November 11, 2020

With Peyton Royce throwing cold water on the new tag team rumors, one has to wonder what the plan is for her moving forward. Maybe the picture will clear up once Survivor Series is over.