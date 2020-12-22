Peyton Royce says she will take an opportunity on WWE RAW; Charlotte Flair responds

Ever since WWE broke up the IIconics in August, the WWE Universe has been waiting to see why. But really all both of them have done in recent months is tag up with other people other than each other. If this was the plan for them, it would have just made sense to keep the popular act together.

Billie Kay is shining in her backstage segments showing off her resume, but Peyton Royce hasn't really done anything of note other than scoring a pinfall victory over Bayley at WWE Survivor Series in the women's five-on-five match.

With WWE RAW just a few hours away, it sounds like Royce is tired of standing on the sidelines and will look to take her own opportunity tonight, as she stated on Twitter.

"I've been feeling far from myself lately. I'm so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can't sit back & watch it anymore. I can't wait for the opportunity. It won't come. It has to be taken. #RAW"

What are Peyton Royce's plans for WWE RAW?

Royce's tweet attracted the attention of the recently-returned Charlotte Flair. who captured the WWE Women's Tag Team titles last night at TLC with Asuka. They defeated the former champions in Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Flair didn't mix words with Royce when it came to her statement, simply replying with: "I'm easy to find; look for the big gold belts!"

Does this mean Royce and Flair are on some kind of collision course tonight on Monday Night RAW? Or does the former member of the IIconics have different plans? If you're a fan of either woman, this certainly makes WWE RAW tonight interesting.

