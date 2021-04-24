Peyton Royce trademarks new ring name, confirming reports

As former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce moves forward with her wrestling career, she will be known as Cassie Lee. Dave Meltzer had reported this previously, and it is now confirmed as the former WWE star has filed to trademark her new ring name.

The name Cassie Lee is a take on Peyton Royce's real name, Cassie McIntosh. She officially filed the paperwork on April 19th to trademark the ring name. Prior to signing with WWE in 2015, Peyton Royce had wrestled as KC Cassidy. Prior to becoming Peyton Royce in NXT, she did wrestle one match against Eva Marie as "Cassie" on the July 22, 2015 edition of NXT.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

The former Peyton Royce has also changed all of her social media handles to the name Cassie Lee.

WWE's release of Peyton Royce came as a surprise

While some of WWE's roster releases on April 15 came as no surprise, Peyton Royce (along with her former tag team partner Billie Kay) was indeed surprising. Peyton Royce had a great run in NXT as a singles competitor, and she and Kay's tag team, The IIconics, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before they were inexplicably broken up on television.

