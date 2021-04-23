Peyton Royce's new ring name after WWE release revealed - Reports

Former Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce was one of the superstars released by WWE last week. Her former tag team partner and real-life friend Billie Kay was also let go. It's reported that Royce has been using the name Cassie Lee since her release.

According to earlier reports, Royce was set to get a big push on RAW after The IIconics split. However, Royce continued to drift along until she was paired with Lacey Evans. To make matters worse for Royce, Evans got pregnant andn she was left by herself again.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Peyton Royce will be using the ring-name Cassie Lee going forward. Though most of the released superstars go back to using their real names, it looks like Royce will not be following that trend. Her birth name is Cassandra McIntosh.

Why was Peyton Royce released?

WWE cited budget cuts as the reason for laying off multiple superstars. However, former writer Vince Russo believes Peyton Royce's half-shoot promo on RAW Talk led to her eventual release. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he explained what might have led to Royce being let go.

''Then all of a sudden she cuts that promo. I don't know how much of that was half-shoot, half-work but it sounded like part of it was half-shoot. Now they put her in the match with Asuka,'' said Russo.

Russo further pointed out that Royce was given the opportunity to face Asuka on RAW, but she did not live up to expectations.

''We're gonna give you the spot. Now those same people are waiting at the monitor waiting for one... as soon as it happens they say to themselves 'That's why you're not in the spot and how dare you question us and how dare you go into business for yourself blah blah blah.' The next thing you know, we're making financial cuts,'' added Russo.

Many fans are speculating that Peyton Royce will be heading to AEW to join her husband Shawn Spears after her 90-day non-compete period is over.