For any pro wrestler, getting the appreciation and respect of their peers is as important, if not more, than the love and respect that fans give them. That holds true in WWE as well, where a well-respected and liked Superstar could have a successful career. And a Superstar's WWE career could scale new heights if they get the appreciation and respect of not just their peers but of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as well.

WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce, who was previously a part of a tag team, The IIconics, with Billie Kay, has reportedly earned the respect of Vince McMahon and her fellow WWE Superstars.

Vince McMahon and WWE Superstars "impressed" by Peyton Royce

A recent report had indicated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was very pleased with the Australian Superstar.

As per WrestleTalk, not just Vince McMahon, but Royce's fellow Superstars backstage, as well as "higher-ups" backstage in WWE:

"Wrestlers within WWE have told us that Peyton has clearly been working hard on her in-ring work recently, and this has led to many backstage within the company becoming increasingly impressed with her work and attitude. The feeling is that Peyton has been putting in a lot of work into improving her in-ring work, likely at her husband Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze’s Florida based wrestling school, that she also helps coach at. One WWE star we spoke to noted that the Australian has a “tremendous attitude” and deserved the opportunities she’ll reportedly be getting as a singles star over the coming weeks and months."

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were previously a part of the IIconics tag team in WWE, and the duo held the Women's Tag Team titles once, winning it at last year's WrestleMania.

Following their loss to Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott at this year's Payback pay-per-view, The IIconics were forced to split, as per the stipulation of the match at the pay-per-view.

Royce and Kay faced each other on RAW a week after Payback, and then the former got the opportunity to face WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka, on the Red brand.