Backstage reason why Vince McMahon is very high on Peyton Royce revealed

Peyton Royce's immediate WWE future looks really bright as she has won over Vince McMahon and her colleagues in the company.

An exclusive report from WrestleTalk has now revealed several details of how the former IIconics member is perceived backstage.

WWE sources told Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk that Vince McMahon and other higher-ups of the WWE are really impressed with Peyton Royce. That's not all, as the WWE locker room is also quite high on Royce.

Big singles push for Peyton Royce

Royce being in the good books of most people backstage, comes down to her efforts towards getting better in the ring. Royce is reportedly working really hard to become a better in-ring worker, and her actions aren't going unnoticed. Peyton Royce has garnered praise for her work ethic and attitude behind the scenes, and that should help shape her career in all the right ways.

An unnamed WWE Superstar, who spoke to WrestleTalk, revealed that Peyton Royce has a 'tremendous attitude' and she richly deserves every opportunity that will be coming her way soon as part of the reported singles push.

Dave Meltzer was the first to report in August that Vince McMahon was quite happy with Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair, and he intended to give both Superstars a fair share of the limelight as solo acts on WWE TV.

The IIconics was recently split up, and Peyton Royce has clearly been earmarked for more important things following the breakup. It has been noted that Royce has been working on her in-ring craft at Tyler Breeze and her husband Shawn Spears' wrestling school in Florida. She also helps around as a coach at the school.

In addition to Royce, WrestleTalk's report also added that the WWE officials are very pleased with The Street Profits' worth ethic over the past few months. It should be noted that Sean Ross Sapp had first reported the story about the Street Profits on Fightful Select.

WWE requires fresh faces at the top of the card in the Women's division on Monday Night RAW, and Peyton Royce - along with Bianca Belair, could be beneficiaries of major singles pushes in the months to follow.