PHOTO: 10-time champion shows off stunning new look after leaving WWE four years ago

A former WWE Superstar and a multi-time champion recently took to social media to show off his new look.

The superstar in question here is the legendary Dave Bautista, also known as Batista to the WWE Universe.

In recent years, Batista has been focusing on his Hollywood projects and his work outside of the professional wrestling industry. After dedicating years to the business, the 54-year-old eventually hung up his boots in 2019 following his loss to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Taking to Instagram, Batista shared an Instagram story of his new clean-shaven look. The former World Heavyweight Champion is also rocking a new hairstyle.

Check out a photo of Batista's new look:

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently urged Batista to come out of retirement

Bobby Lashley recently asked Batista to end his retirement. The former WWE Champion expressed his interest in a match against The Animal.

Speaking on the Perform Podcast, Lashley stated that he acknowledged Batista's accolades and accomplishments. He further claimed that he would love to share the ring with the multi-time world champion. Lashley said:

"I love where Dave is and I never try to drum up any controversy or any kind of friction. Dave is definitely somebody I would love to have a match with. It would be something that would do some huge box office numbers. Dave, since he's left WWE, his whole entire career has exploded to another level. Of course you want to bring somebody like him back. If we can, I know it would be a great match up. I never say that one person is going to win in a competition like that. I'm always betting on myself, but at the end of the day, the fans would win that."

As of right now, Batista is focused on his acting career and it seems quite unlikely for him to step back into the ring.

