WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently celebrated 11 years of togetherness with his real-life girlfriend with a heartfelt Instagram post.

Dominik Mysterio has been a mainstay on WWE RAW for a while now. Initially a lovable babyface, Dominik is currently a heel on WWE TV. He turned to his dark side when he aligned with The Judgment Day after turning heel at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Dominik has formed an unusual bond with fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley over the past few months. Hence, many fans have clamored for a romantic angle featuring the duo. In real life, though, Dominik is in a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

The happy couple recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of their relationship, and Dominik sent a passionate message to Juliette on Instagram. Check out his post below:

As far as in-ring work is concerned, Dominik recently picked up a massive victory over AJ Styles, thanks to Ripley's antics.

Dominik Mysterio is steadily developing his character on WWE TV

Fans initially criticized Dominik for his character work on WWE television, but he has recently improved a lot. Becoming a part of The Judgment Day has done wonders for his career, and he seemingly has a bright future ahead as a WWE Superstar.

Dominik has kept his relationship with Juliette mostly private, and little is known about her. Meanwhile, Dominik's odd friendship with fellow WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has garnered massive online publicity. The Nightmare recently spoke about her on-screen relationship with Mysterio:

"Wouldn't you like to know? Wouldn't everyone like to know? My relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik. I'm not gonna go in-depth with it. But I see a lot in him, as we all do. I could see that Rey was taking advantage of him and not really giving them the spotlight that he really deserves, where he can blossom and just take charge of his own life. Like he said, he was in his father's shadow and he couldn't get out, so we gave him that opportunity."

Dominik's Instagram post received several wholesome responses from fans. The 25-year-old star is doing quite well in his professional and personal lives.

The Sportskeeda community extends its heartfelt wishes to Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette.

