“Wouldn’t you like to know?” - Rhea Ripley elaborates on her relationship with former champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has opened up about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

The Nightmare terrorized Dominik before he eventually decided to join the ranks of The Judgment Day. The two have been portrayed in a rather strange relationship since then, with Rhea often seen guiding the newest Judgment Day member.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley shed some light on her equation with the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion:

"Wouldn't you like to know? Wouldn't everyone like to know? My relationship with Dominik is something that I keep with Dominik. I'm not gonna go in-depth with it. But I see a lot in him, as we all do. I could see that Rey was taking advantage of him and not really giving them the spotlight that he really deserves, where he can blossom and just take charge of his own life. Like he said, he was in his father's shadow and he couldn't get out, so we gave him that opportunity." [30:42 - 31:12]

Rhea Ripley commented on Dominik Mysterio calling her "Mami" on RAW

Dominik Mysterio shocked the wrestling world at Clash at the Castle as turned his back on his father, attacking Edge and Rey Mysterio after the duo's match against The Judgment Day.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been a member of the villainous faction ever since. Dominik commented on the situation in a backstage promo on RAW, where he also called Rhea Ripley "Mami."

The Eradicator shared her thoughts on Dom's comments on The Bump, stating that she can be both Mami and Papi to the rising star.

"As for the Mami and Papi stuff...[laughs]. I love every single aspect of that. I called myself Papi before just to sort of get under his skin and get through to him and also just make fun of Rey. Dom Dom gets what he wants, you know. If he wants Mami, it's Mami. If he wants Papi, it's Papi." [31:14 - 31:41]

charlie @chx_rliex what are they doing on raw what are they doing on raw https://t.co/PyOhlaZj1Q

Dominik's heel turn seems to be working well for him as the second-generation star was subjected to loud boos on the latest edition of RAW. It is also a chance for him to showcase his abilities as a singles star.

