[PHOTO] 25-year-old WWE star makes it to "the cute list" days after major match

WWE Superstars spent time with their loved ones this holiday season courtesy of some changes brought about by Triple H. A young star took advantage of the time off to share some photos of herself just days after competing in a big match.

Triple H gave WWE Superstars some time to enjoy during the holiday season by not booking shows around Christmas. This allowed many superstars to spend time with their loved ones and share photos of the good times on social media.

The 25-year-old WWE Superstar Kelani Jordan was one of the stars who took full advantage of the opportunity. She posed for some photos during the Christmas holidays and posted them on Twitter with a caption for her fans.

Check out Kelani Jordan's message to her fans below:

"Made the cute list 🎄❤️✨Merry Christmas everyone!!" Kelani Jordan shared.

Kelani Jordan recently competed in the Iron Survivor Match at NXT Deadline. It was the biggest match of her career, as she is still one of the newest superstars on the roster.

Kelani failed to score any pinfalls during the big WWE match. However, she got a chance to work with some top stars, including Tiffany Stratton, Fallon Henley, and Blair Davenport.

Kelani Jordan never expected to enter the WWE

Kelani Jordan is still very new to WWE. Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, the 25-year-old star spoke about how she got into professional wrestling.

She noted that she never planned on becoming a wrestler before her WWE tryout. However, things fell into place once she appeared for her first tryout after receiving a message on Instagram.

"I didn't ever expect to get into wrestling in the first place," Kelani Jordan said. "I watched it a little bit growing up, but then I did gymnastics in college and I got this message on Instagram and I thought, 'Why not try?'"

She added that she feels great being part of a company where she can become a homegrown megastar.

"I think it's awesome to have a brand where I'm homegrown," Jordan explained. "Learning this is completely new to me so it's cool to be able to come in when NXT is on this rise."

Kelani still has a long way to go in the Stamford-based promotion. She has competed in some big matches early in her career and scored a big win over Kiana James. It is up to the creative team to give her the bookings she deserves.

