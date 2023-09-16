PHOTO: 34-year-old female WWE star seen backstage with The Rock, pens emotional message

WWE star Mia Yim took to Twitter to share a backstage photo of her and The Rock following the latter's surprise return on SmackDown.

This was The Rock's first WWE appearance since 2019. In the opening segment of the show, he and Pat McAfee confronted Austin Theory before hitting him with a couple of The People's Elbow.

Taking to Twitter, Mia Yim posted a photo with the multi-time World Champion and also shared a heartfelt message.

"What an electrifying night! [The Rock] hooked me as a kid to wrestling. He made me go through a million emotions just through the screen. And last night, he did the same thing but in person. And special shout-out to Molly Holy for saving my nervous butt in front of him #Smackdown" wrote Yim

Dutch Mantell wants to witness The Rock face Roman Reigns in WWE

With The Rock returning to WWE for the first time in years, Dutch Mantell has expressed his interest in a match between him and Roman Reigns.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, The Great One recently revealed that there were talks of him facing The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. However, the match never occurred, and Reigns went on to face Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that WWE should consider Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He said:

"Now the question is, what does he do? Book Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Yeah, anybody would. You could take a deaf, blind man that's been dead two years, he'd still book it. What else are you gonna get bigger than that? Nothing. So, go with it. If they announced it right now, tomorrow it'd sell out before 3 o'clock in the morning."

It now remains to be seen if The Great One's return was a one-off or if he plans on coming back for a run in the near future.

