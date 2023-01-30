[PHOTO] 35-year-old top WWE Superstar teases a match with Brock Lesnar after WWE Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley. However, he might've found himself a new challenger in Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Gunther and Lesnar came face-to-face at the Royal Rumble. While Lesnar only lasted a little over three minutes, the brief confrontation between the two men was enough to send the WWE Universe into a frenzy.

Fans have already demanded a match between the two men at some point this year. Gunther himself took to Twitter to tease the same.

Check out Gunther's tweet below:

Gunther's performance at the Royal Rumble was praised by the entire WWE Universe. The Intercontinental Champion entered the match at number one and lasted all the way before being eliminated by eventual winner and number 30 entrant Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Lesnar was eliminated by his arch-rival Bobby Lashley, with whom he has been feuding since Crown Jewel in November.

Austin Theory claimed that he isn't afraid of Brock Lesnar any longer

In the lead-up to the Royal Rumble event, Austin Theory spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview.

During the conversation, he boldly claimed that he isn't afraid of Lesnar, with whom he has had issues in the past.

"No, I'm not worried about Brock Lesnar. I think my days of being afraid of Brock Lesnar are over. I think, I just had to force myself to move on when he threw me off the elimination chamber but, yeah, you know? Brock Lesnar, he just shows up, he destroys everything, and he leaves, and what's up with that? You know? What's up with that?"

Theory is the current United States Champion and could potentially face John Cena at this year's WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate could face Bobby Lashley to complete their trilogy. The match could take place at WrestleMania 39 unless plans change between now and April.

