[PHOTO] 36-year-old former WWE Superstar shows off incredible body transformation

A former WWE Superstar has shown off his incredible body transformation today on social media.

Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English, currently serves as a color commentator for IMPACT Wrestling. He was a part of The Vaudevillains tag team with Simon Gotch in WWE for a few years before they disbanded in 2017.

Aiden English and Rusev then became a popular act together, but the promotion never seemed to get behind them. The duo were fan favorites, but it didn't lead to anything substantial for either superstar. Rusev has departed the company and now performs as Miro in All Elite Wrestling. English was released from his WWE contract in 2020 during the pandemic and signed with IMPACT Wrestling in 2021.

Earlier today, Rehwoldt took to social media to show off his physique. He added that he hopes to be in the best shape of his life as he approaches 40 years old.

Former WWE star Aiden English considers himself the best color commentator

Aiden English recently claimed that he was the best color commentator in the business after announcing his retirement from the ring last August.

Following the announcement of his in-ring retirement, English noted on social media that he is not stepping away from the wrestling industry. He said that he will continue to work with IMPACT and NJPW, but just on the microphone moving forward. Aiden English has since unretired and has reunited with Simon Gotch on the independent wrestling scene.

"Just in case this was confusing... I'm NOT leaving wrestling. I still work with IMPACT and NJPW etc. Just leaving the in-ring part behind. This is a huge part of my life and livelihood and I ain't going anywhere. and I'M THE BEST DAMN COLOR COMMENTATOR IN PRO WRESTLING," English wrote.

Matthew Rehwoldt currently calls the action in IMPACT with Tom Hannifan, formerly known as Tom Phillips in WWE. It will be interesting to see if either announcer gets the opportunity to return to the company down the line.

