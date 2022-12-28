[Photo] 36-year-old WWE Superstar displays his incredible physical condition 

Austin Creed, also known as Xavier Woods, and his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston are the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions. WWE Superstars and many wrestlers are known to have great physiques, and an Instagram post by Xavier Woods shows that he is right on par.

Austin Creed was assigned to WWE's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) under the ring name Xavier Woods after signing with the company in 2010.

Woods, along with Big E and Kofi Kingston, formed The New Day in 2014. They have since become record seven-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions, four-time Raw Tag Team Champions, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champions, making them overall 12-time tag team champions in the Stamford-based company.

The New Day member was in Atlanta, his hometown, and was pleased that he could work out in his garage. He posted an Instagram photo of himself that shows he is jacked and takes good care of his physique:

ATLANTA! I love having shows at home cause it means I get to work out in my garage 🤣 TONIGHT AT 7:30pm @wwe live at @statefarmarena

Woods and Kofi, as the new NXT Tag Team Champions, could have a lot to offer the young wrestlers working in the developmental brands.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Monday Night RAW results here.

The New Day won the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline

The New Day are well on their way to becoming a legendary tag team. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E have won numerous tag titles in the company.

The two teams executed some spectacular moves and produced several of the top spots of the night. During the match, Prince and Kingston got into a twerk-off, which the former WWE Champion won. At one point, one of the title belts came into play, and all four men passed it to each other and pretended to be hit by it behind the referee's back.

Pretty Deadly tried every trick in the book to get rid of the iconic tag team. However, The New Day surprised everyone by winning with the UpUpDownDown maneuver. It was a fun competition that shocked many fans.

What do you think of The New Day's victory in NXT? Let us know in the comments below.

