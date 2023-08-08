[PHOTO] 37-year-old WWE star shows off incredible body transformation

WWE superstars are often required to maintain incredible physiques as the industry revolves around larger-than-life figures to entice fans to watch. A star recently showed off his transformation, and he is none other than Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali has not received a sustained push on the main roster, but he is still quite popular among fans online. He recently took it to social media to showcase his transformed physique, and the WWE Universe was amazed.

Mustafa Ali shows off his incredible physique

Mustafa Ali's reply to the Twitter post

Mustafa Ali has not wrestled on the main roster since the June 9, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown in a Money In The Bank Ladder Qualifying Match, where he lost to Santos Escobar. Since then, he has primarily wrestled on NXT, with his most recent match coming on NXT Great American Bash. He was also a part of the Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship alongside Dominik Mysterio and Wes Lee.

The Judgement Day member came out on top to retain his title. The 37-year-old's last premium live event appearance was at the Night of Champions PLE when he lost to Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship match.

Mustafa Ali felt WWE stars Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley disrespected him

Mustafa Ali was part of a backstage segment when he confronted Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley and demanded a rematch as he had not been pinned in the triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship.

The Judgement Day members walked out on him without acknowledging his demands. This angered Ali as he went on a rant, stating that he had been disrespected for six years.

"I'm sorry everyone, Axiom feels disrespected. Try being disrespected for 6 years! Go on and worry about the Heritage Cup. Go on and worry about the SCRYPTS. Okay? That North American title? That's mine!"

Dominik Mysterio is set to take on Dragon Lee as his next opponent in order to retain the NXT North American Championship.

