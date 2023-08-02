"Try being disrespected for 6 years" - WWE Superstar goes off on a rant after Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walk out on him

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali was left agitated when the current NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walked out on him. He proceeded to vent his frustrations on the high-flying NXT star Axiom.

Mustafa Ali recently lost the championship match to Dominik Mysterio in a triple-threat match. Dirty Dom secured the win by pinning Wes Lee.

In a backstage segment, Dominik and Ripley were confronted by Axiom. Axiom called Dom a parasite. He also expressed his excitement in next week's North American Championship match between Dragon Lee and Dirty Dom.

Mustafa Ali, then entered the frame and stood face-to-face with the members of The Judgement Day. He demanded a rematch for the championship as he wasn't pinned during the triple threat match. However, The Judgement Day walked out on him without any response.

Axiom wasn't happy with how Ali interrupted him. He felt Ali was being disrepectful. This angered Ali as he went on a rant saying,

"I'm sorry everyone, Axiom feels disrespected. Try being disrespected for 6 years! Go on and worry about the Heritage Cup. Go on and worry about the SCRYPTS. Okay? That North American title? That's mine!"

It will be interesting to see this new side of Mustafa Ali in the near future.

Dominik Mysterio successfully defends the NXT North American Championship at NXT: The Great American Bash

Dirty Dom was able to retain his title against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple threat match.

The match started off with both the challengers focussing their efforts on Dominik. After taking care of Dirty Dom, both of them resumed their one-on-one battle which was originally planned. The finish saw "Mami" Rhea Ripley getting heavily involved as she took out Wes Lee with a Riptide. She proceeded to cost Mustafa Ali the win which ensured that Dirty Dom was successfully able to secure the pin.

Dominik Mysterio is next set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee. With Mami by his side, it will be interesting to see if Dragon Lee can overcome the odds.

