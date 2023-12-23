[PHOTO] 40-year-old WWE star shares unrecognizable picture amid 236+ days absence

The WWE Universal Championship has become synonymous with Roman Reigns, who has held on to the belt for over three years now. Before he secured the top position in arguably all of sports-entertainment during the pandemic, he was slated to be in the main event of WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg, but plans changed at the last minute.

On account of his withdrawal from the match, Braun Strowman replaced him and wound up capturing the Universal title from the WWE Hall of Famer.

Braun Strowman had a career thus far full of ups and downs, but he has managed to stay relevant through the years, despite some terrible booking. He shared, on Instagram, an old picture of his before getting fit for in-ring competition. It's hard to fathom that this is in fact The Monster of All Monsters.

Check out his post below:

"We all have a story to tell in our fitness journey!!!!!"

In another recent Instagram post, Strowman revealed that he is keeping check of his weight and is staying fit and getting ready for a return to the squared circle. Check it out here.

Braun Strowman will be back in WWE to represent his fallen brother

Bray Wyatt passed away shockingly in late August 2023. Arguably Braun Strowman's best career period was during his time with The Wyatt Family between 2015 and 2016.

The Wyatt Family is often cited as one of the finest renditions of WWE factions in the history of the company. However, many have even voiced the sentiment that WWE failed to capitalize on its potential.

During a recent interview Strowman did for India Today, he disclosed his intentions to return to the squared circle. He claimed that it is not only for himself, but for the late Bray Wyatt, and even for the latter's son Knash. The 40-year-old is the godfather of Bray's young child.

"That's one of the biggest things why I'm working so hard to get back into shape. Get back into the ring because, like I'm coming back for more than me, I have to come back for him as well, being that he's my brother. I was so blessed when I found out he was having his first son, Knash, because he gave me the honours of being a godfather. And it's an unbelievable weight that I carry on my back with such pride, because at the end of the day, none of us ever want to have to step up into that position."

He added:

"But I'm so blessed that he saw something in me and believed in me if something happened to him and step up into that role to be the godfather of his son. So I'm not only coming back to represent myself, I'm coming back to represent my fallen brother," said Strowman.

The former WWE Universal Champion concluded by saying that all of his next title wins are dedicated to his godson.